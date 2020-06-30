Study: Some drinking may help older adults’ cognitive health

Moderate drinking may improve cognitive health for older adults, study says

(CNN) — Low or moderate alcohol consumption might improve the cognitive function of older adults.

That’s according to a new study out Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The study defines low or moderate drinking as eight or fewer drinks a week for women and about twice that for men.

It shows people who consume that amount might have a lower risk for dementia and better cognitive function.

Oddly, the study only show those benefits in caucasian participants.

The new research doesn’t mean it’s a good idea for older adults to drink.

A major study last year shows any amount of alcohol is bad for a person’s overall health.