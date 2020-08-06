Study: Smoking weed is not good for your heart

New research says marijuana smokers may want to give up the habit.

(CNN) — New research says marijuana may tucker out your ticker.

The American Heart Association advises people to avoid smoking or vaping cannabis products.

According to the AHA, pot “Contains components similar to tobacco smoke.”

Some smokers could suffer heart attacks, chest pains, and other heart-related illnesses.

Clinical pharmacologist Robert Page II says people who use measured doses of medicinal marijuana may lessen some of the potential harms.

The scientific statement was published in Wednesday’s AHA Journal.

