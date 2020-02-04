Study says Medicare could save billions on insulin

(CNN) — A new study shows Medicare could save billions of dollars with one change. Negotiating the price of insulin.
The study came out Monday in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.
It shows using price formulary and negotiations could shave about $4.4-billion from the Medicare budget.
Researchers point out that the US Department of Veterans Affairs negotiates the cost of insulin now.
It suggests Congress allow Medicare to do the same.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- ‘Countdown to Daytona’ to get you ready for racing season
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for vehicle used in fatal hit and run
- 4 children who went missing in Alaska blizzard found alive
- New, deadly drug called “gray death” found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you
- Amarillo SPCA has some adorable pets up for adoption