Study says Medicare could save billions on insulin

Medicare could save billions on insulin with negotiated prices and a defined formulary, study says

(CNN) — A new study shows Medicare could save billions of dollars with one change. Negotiating the price of insulin.

The study came out Monday in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

It shows using price formulary and negotiations could shave about $4.4-billion from the Medicare budget.

Researchers point out that the US Department of Veterans Affairs negotiates the cost of insulin now.

It suggests Congress allow Medicare to do the same.

