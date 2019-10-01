Study: Print book vs tablet-which is better for bedtime

Parents who read to their child on a tablet end up having less interaction together, a new study finds.

(CNN) — When it comes to reading to your children before bedtime a print book is better than a tablet.

That’s according to a new study from the University of Michigan.

It found parents who read to their child on a tablet have less social interactions together.

Research also showed parents weren’t able to get their children to engage with the story when they read from screens.

Toddlers were more likely to reach for the tablets or try to close the app making it difficult for parents to focus on reading.