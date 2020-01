Study: Pregnancy and/or breastfeeding lowers risk of early menopause

(NBC NEWS) — Pregnancy and breastfeeding may lower the risk of early menopause.

Researchers looked at data from more than 100,000 women of child-bearing age.

Women who had at least one full-term pregnancy had a lower risk of early menopause than those who had never been pregnant.

That risk dropped even more with each additional pregnancy.

Women who breastfed for at least seven months were also less likely to experience early menopause compared to those who nursed for less than a month.

