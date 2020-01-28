Study: Parkinson’s may affect brain before birth

New study suggests Parkinson's Disease may begin before birth: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center found people with young-onset Parkinson's may have been born with disordered brain cells.

(CNN) — A new study suggests Parkinson’s Disease may begin before birth.

The research by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center focused on young-onset Parkinson’s, when the neuro-degenerative disorder develops before the age of 50.

It found people with young-onset Parkinson’s may have been born with disordered brain cells that went undetected for decades.

The study, which derived neurons from stem cells of people with young-onset Parkinson’s, found two key abnormalities in the brain cells.

The researchers tested drugs to try to reverse the abnormalities.

One of them, an FDA-approved drug for treating pre-cancerous skin lesions, reduced levels of one of the abnormalities in the lab-derived neurons.

One of the study co-authors says “this exciting new research provides hope that one day we may be able to detect and take early action to prevent this disease in at-risk individuals.”

