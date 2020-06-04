Study: parents unaware of young kids’ screen time

Study finds preschoolers are using apps meant for adults.

(CNN) — A recent study suggests that parents are not keeping up with how much time kids spend looking at screens.

Monday Pediatrics published a study that followed 350 three- and four-year-olds for nine months.

Researchers found that two-thirds of the parents either thought their child spent more time using mobile devices or less time.

Only a third of the parents got their kid’s screen time correct.

Not only that but researchers said the young kids tended to use apps intended for teens and adults.

Some of the apps they used featured adult themes such as gambling and violence.