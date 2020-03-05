Study: One egg a day may be fine for your health

Massive egg study finds no link between eggs and heart disease if you only eat one a day.

(FOX NEWS) — Eggs.

They’re good for you then bad for you.

Well, now they’re good for you again — sort of.

A team of researchers at Harvard looked at the long-term effects of egg consumption.

And they dug deep.

They studied 215,000 people over a 34-year period.

The big result is that eating an egg a day poses no additional risk of heart disease.

You don’t have to be quite that strict about it, either.

The researchers say you can have two eggs at breakfast as long as you only do it two or three times per week.

Just make sure you average one egg a day or less.

The only exception is if you have type-two diabetes then eggs do increase your risk of heart disease.

