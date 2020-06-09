Study: negative thinking increases risk for dementia

Negative thinking linked to dementia in later life, but you can learn to be more positive

(CNN) — A new study has found that negative thinking may be a new risk factor for dementia.

The study found that repetitive negative thinking in later life was linked to cognitive decline.

The study examined thinking behaviors such as rumination about the past and worry about the future.

Those thought patterns were linked to higher deposits of harmful proteins responsible for Alzheimer’s disease.

Previous research supports the researchers’ hypothesis, but more study is still needed.

One expert says most of the people in the study were already identified as being at higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

