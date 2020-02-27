Study: Nature makes children happier

A new study suggests that children who feel more connected to nature are happy.

(FOX NEWS) — The key to your child’s happiness lies outside.

Research published in the Journal Frontiers Psychology claims children who spend time connected to nature are more likely to be happier.

The study surveyed nearly 300 kids ages nine through 12 year in Mexico City and ultimately found the children who were more connected to the natural world around them scored the highest on the happiness scale.

This, while also getting higher scores for kindness, and sustainability.

Nature and the great outdoors has been said to help feelings of sadness in adults, but this is the first study to analyze its effects on children.

Researchers say these results prove teachers and parents should prioritize a child’s time spent outside.

