Study: Most wait too long for knee replacement

Study says most people wait too long for knee replacement surgery

(CNN) — Need a knee replacement?!

Don’t procrastinate!

A new study found that 90-percent of Americans with osteoarthritis wait too long before having the surgery – and as a result. The surgery may not be as successful and could lead to other health problems.

Researchers followed more than 8,000 people with symptoms of osteoarthritis for up to eight years to try to determine the ideal timing of a knee replacement.

On the flip side, the study found that 25-percent of people who choose knee surgery are getting it too early.

Artificial knees wear out after about 20 years.

You can read about the algorithm researchers used in Monday’s journal of Bone and Joint Surgery.

