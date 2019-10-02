Study: Mixing bleach, citrus cleaners could be harmful

Mixing bleach and citrus cleaners could cause health issues for you and your pets

(CNN) — Bleach is a staple cleaning product, but it can also be the source of some health issues, too.

New research shows that mixing bleach with citrus household cleaners could be dangerous for us and our pets.

What happens is that when compounds from the citrus-scented products combine with the bleach fumes without proper ventilation it can create potentially dangerous air particles.

When inhaled, it can cause short term health issues like eye, nose, and throat irritation, coughing, sneezing, and shortness of breath.

It can particularly impact people already suffering from asthma and heart disease.

Chronic exposure to those fine particulate matter, like those air particles, is associated with chronic bronchitis and increased risk of death from lung cancer and heart disease.

To help reduce your risk, open your windows to ensure proper ventilation when you’re cleaning with bleach and citrus products.

The research was published Tuesday by the American Chemical Society.