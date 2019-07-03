Study: Men gain 2Xs as much as women freshman year

Men gain twice as much weight as women during freshman year, study finds.

When it comes to gaining that freshman 15, men get there faster!

According to a new study out of Canada, male college students eat more fried chicken and donuts and drink more beer than women.

An obvious impact on the waist line.

The study published Wednesday found men gained two times more weight than women.

That works out to about eight pounds for men to four for women so the good news is most aren’t gaining 15!

Canada’s York University researcher Andrea Josse says she was surprised to see the difference between men and women,

And she says alcohol may have a big impact on weight gain.

Because alcohol is dense, Josse says it could contribute to gaining fat mass.

By the end of the school year, the study found the average male is overweight.