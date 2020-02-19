Study: Mediterranean diet scores more health benefits

New study published in the BMJ jounral "Gut" finds another healthy benefit provided by Mediterranean diet

(CNN) — The Mediterranean diet has long been considered to be one of the healthiest in the world.

And now, researchers have uncovered additional benefits from this style of eating.

The Mediterranean diet involves of eating lots of fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, olive oil and fish, and little red meat, sugar and saturated fats.

A new study published Monday in the BMJ journal ‘Gut finds that following the diet for just one year altered the microbiome of elderly people in ways that improved brain function and would aid in longevity.

Apparently, it can inhibit the production of certain inflammatory chemicals in the body.

Those chemicals can lead to loss of cognitive function, and prevent the development of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer.

