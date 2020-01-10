Study: Lose fat in tongue to improve sleep apnea

(CNN) — If you are one of 30-million Americans who snore, choke, gasp or stop breathing during the night your tongue could be a key reason.

A new study published Friday found a connection between having a fat tongue and sleep apnea.

Researchers studied 67 obese patients with obstructive sleep apnea and measured how a 10 percent weight loss would affect their upper airways.

They found that patients who reduced their tongue size by losing overall body fat improved sleep apnea scores by more than 30-percent.

You can read more about the study in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

