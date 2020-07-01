Study: looking at red light can improve eyesight

Declining eyesight can be improved by looking at red light, pilot study says

(CNN) — A new study suggests that looking at red light can improve declining eyesight.

A small pilot study was published this week in the Journals of Gerontology.

It found that a few minutes of gazing into a deep, red light could have a dramatic effect on preventing eyesight decline as people age.

One researcher said the red light stimulates the health of mitochondria, which are like batteries in our cells.

Now — the hope is that the results can be replicated in future studies and approved by the FDA.

The idea is to eventually make easy, home-based therapy widely available .

It would provide a new layer of protection against the natural aging processes that steals our eyes’ sensitivity to light and ability to distinguish colors.

