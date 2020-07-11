Study links high blood sugar to a higher risk of death in COVID-19 death patients

According to a recent study, patients with abnormally high blood sugar have a more than double risk of complications or death with COVID-19.

(FOX NEWS) — New COVID-19 research showing a link between high blood sugar and higher risk factors for death.

Scientists studying death rates of 605 patients with COVID-19 in two hospitals in Wuhan, China say patients with abnormally high blood sugar levels are more than twice as likely to die from the coronavirus.

The researchers say it’s the first time scientists have confirmed that patients with hyperglycemia -but not diagnosed with diabetes- are at higher risk of death.

Why high blood sugar increases COVID-19 death rates remains unclear, but blood clotting, weakened blood vessels and an overreaction of the immune system could play a role.

Researchers urge all COVID-19 patients be tested for blood glucose levels.

This study was published in the journal Diabetologia.

