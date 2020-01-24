Study: Link between stress and early gray hair

Study shows a link between stress and your hair turning gray prematurely.

(CNN) —Your mom might have been right when she said you were the cause of her gray hairs.

A new study has linked extreme stress to premature graying.

Scientists at Harvard looked at how mice reacted to stress, they found that when the “fight or flight” response to danger kicks in. It also creates a biochemical response that can turn your hair gray.

Researchers hope the study may also help them learn how stress affects different organs and tissues.

You can read more in Wednesday’s edition of the scientific journal Nature.

