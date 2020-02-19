Study: Link between cleaning products and asthma

Frequent use of cleaning products around babies linked to higher risk of asthma later on

(CNN) — Infants exposed to the chemicals in cleaning products are more likely to develop asthma later in life.

That’s according to a study published Tuesday in the Canadian Medical Journal.

Researchers followed more than 2,000 Canadian children, starting at the age of three months.

Parents detailed which cleaning products they used and how often.

The products included spray air fresheners, plug-in deodorizers, dusting sprays, antimicrobial hand sanitizers and oven cleaners.

Researchers determined symptoms of chronic wheezing show up by age three.

The first months of a baby’s life are crucial for the development of the immune and respiratory system.

The study says by identifying hazardous exposure during infanthood, preventable factors could reduce childhood asthma and allergy risk.

