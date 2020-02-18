Study: Later bedtime for kids linked to obesity

Pediatrics study: Later bedtime for pre-schoolers linked to childhood obesity

(CNN) — A new study has linked a later bedtime with an increased risk of obesity for pre-schoolers.

The study, in Tuesday’s Journal of Pediatrics, encourages parents to maintain regular bedtime routines for their children.

Researchers found that children who habitually went to sleep late had a wider waist and higher body mass index or BMI.

Going to bed late in this year-long study of 107 children in Sweden was defined as after nine p.m.

A commentary on the article suggests the late bedtime is not the only factor in early childhood obesity.

Other important factors may include excess screen time, inadequate exercise, and bad general health habits in the family.

Previous research has found that a shorter sleep duration is linked to an increased risk of obesity in childhood.

Researchers do say a consistent bedtime routine for pre-school children appears to be more important overall than an early bedtime.

More from MyHighPlains.com: