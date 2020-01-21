Study: Juul use continued to increase in 2019

(CNN) — With all the buzz about how dangerous vaping can be for young people, you’d think the number of users would start to decline but according to a new study by the truth initiative, an anti-tobacco advocacy group, Juul use increased last year.

The company has been the focus of a number of investigations and lawsuits targeting the issue of vaping among youth.

According to the study published Tuesday, Juul use actually doubled among 15- to 34-year-olds.

And the percentage of people who tried Juul went up from 6-percent in 2018 to almost 14-percent in 2019.

In past statements, the company maintains it has taken various actions to limit kids from using its products.

It is worth noting since the study’s data was collected Juul has removed flavored products from the US market due to underage use.

You can read more about this study in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

More from MyHighPlains.com: