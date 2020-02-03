Study: High-tempo music equals a better workout

Study: The right music playlist makes your workouts more effective

(CNN) — The right playlist can do more than just motivate you during a workout!

According to a new study, high-tempo music can inspire you to exercise harder, getting better results.

Researchers found that music equal to about 170 beats per minute can boost your cardio benefit and make you feel less tired.

The study’s author said “Listening to high-tempo music while exercising resulted in the highest heart rate and lowest perceived exertion compared with not listening to music.”

The benefits were best during endurance exercise like brisk walking, running, biking and swimming and not as good for exercises like weightlifting and high-intensity interval training.

The study is published in Sunday’s journal ‘Frontiers in Psychology.’

