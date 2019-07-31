Study: Heartburn meds linked to allergies

New study links stomach acid drugs to an increased incidence of allergies.

A new study shows treating heart-burn today could lead to allergies tomorrow.

Scientists discovered people who have been prescribed drugs like proton-pump inhibitors and H-2 blockers also took more prescription anti-allergy medications.

The study’s lead author says the allergies can come years after patients start taking stomach acid drugs.

She believes those medications may trigger immune responses by disrupting the stomach’s delicate balance of acids and enzymes.

The correlation between the drugs and allergies was determined by analyzing health insurance data from more than eight million people in Austria.

The study appeared in the journal “Nature Communications.”