Study: Having fewer kids can help save the planet

Climate scientists publish a new study revealing the best way people can combat the climate crisis is to have one less child.

(FOX NEWS) — The solution to climate change could be having less kids.

This, according to a new study published in the journal “Bioscience.”

Over 11,000 scientists discussing climate change suggest saving the planet is as easy as population control.

Researchers analyzing 40 years of data say the earth is facing “a climate emergency” adding, the global population rises by more than 80-million people each year.

To ease our impact on the planet scientists say people should be having one less child.

The study finds limiting population growth will help limit greenhouse gas emissions, and combat climate change.