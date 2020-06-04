Study: Handguns ownership and suicides

(NBC NEWS) — A new study out reveals suicide death rates are dramatically higher among people who own handguns.
Researchers from Stanford University tracked 26-million Californians over a 12-year period.
They found men who owned handguns were eight times more likely to die from a self-inflicted gunshot wound than those without guns.
Women handgun owners were 35-times more likely.
Rates of suicide from other methods were not any higher for handgun owners.
Experts say suicide attempts are often impulsive acts which is why having a gun in the home increases the risk of a fatality
These findings confirm past research but is the largest study to date and the first to track risks from the first day of gun ownership.
