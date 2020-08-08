Study: Food insecurity leads to health issues

People who experience food insecurity are more likely to develop serious health issues.

(CNN) — The struggle to keep food in their homes could cause Americans long-term health issues.

That’s according to a study published online on Sage Journals.

Researchers looked at a study of 25,000 people over ten years.

They found people who experienced food insecurity were more likely to develop serious health issues such as cardiovascular disease.

And those issues increased the chances of an early death.

According to researchers among the participants in the study death from heart disease and cardiovascular mortality was 75-percent higher in food-insecure people.

More from MyHighPlains.com: