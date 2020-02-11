1  of  40
Study finds smoking weed can create "false memories"

(FOX NEWS) — You may not want to trust your memory if you’ve smoked marijuana.

According to a new study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, people who smoked pot had higher chances of recalling fake memories while under the influence.

Researchers placed study participants who smoked marijuana and those who smoked a placebo into virtual reality simulators.

Those who smoked weed were twice as likely to recall false memories than those who were not under the effects of the drug.

Analysts say pot can affect the way people remember details urging law enforcement officials to use caution when getting stories from witnesses who may have smoked at the time of an incident.

