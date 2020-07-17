Study finds oxygen can “Reverse aging” in the brain

An Israeli doctor claims oxygen therapy does more than slow the decline of cognitive function in seniors it can actually reverse some of the damage

(FOX NEWS) — The key to reversing aging has been in front of our noses this whole time.

According to a new study published in the journal “Aging“, pure oxygen therapy is the answer to not only anti-aging but reverse aging in the brain.

The study, conducted by an Israeli doctor, tested 63 adults, ages 65 and older.

The subjects had MRI scans and cognitive tests, before part of the group underwent pure oxygen treatments in a hyperbaric chamber for two hours a day, five days a week, for 60 days.

Researchers found the subjects that received that therapy had significant improvement in cognitive function and the positive effects were immediate lasting for up to six months.

Hyperbaric chambers and treatment can be found in the US but are only used for certain medical conditions, such as thermal burns.