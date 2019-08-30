Study: Fast food may contribute to teen depression

Live Now
Study says fast food may contribute to teen depression.

by: CNN

(CNN) – A new study suggests a possible link between unhealthy food and depression in teenagers.

Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham were behind the report.

They analyzed 84-middle schoolers from low-income communities in Birmingham.

Tests found high levels of sodium and low levels of potassium in the group.

They also saw symptoms of depression with the children and their parents.

A year and half later, researchers tested the group again and noticed more signs of depression.

According to the researchers, high sodium indicates a diet of processed foods and unhealthy snacks.

The low potassium meanwhile can come from a lack of healthy fruits and vegetables.

