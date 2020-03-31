Study: E-cigs more effective than counseling alone

Study says e-cigarettes might be more effective than counseling alone for smokers trying to quit

(CNN) — If you’re a smoker trying to quit, vaping could help if you do it along with counseling.

That’s according to a new study out Monday.

Researchers followed nearly 400 smokers in Canada.

The participants were an average of 53 years old, had smoked for an average of 35 years and smoked an average of 21 cigarettes a day before the study.

Researchers found that people using nicotine-containing e-cigarettes plus counseling were more than twice as likely to successfully quit at 12 weeks than those who did not vape at all.

They caution, however, the health effects of vaping are unknown and it should not be used for any purpose other than smoking cessation.

The study has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

