Study: Dairy milk increases women’s chances of breast cancer

(FOX NEWS) — New research links dairy milk to breast cancer in women.
Women who drink even a small amount of regular cow’s milk every day could face up to a 30 percent increased risk of breast cancer.
This, according to a new study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.
The experiment followed the eating habits of over 52,000 cancer-free women for just under eight years by the end of the study over 1,000 subjects had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Researchers claiming even one-fourth of a cup of milk per day adds to this risk increasing to almost 80 percent for women who drink two to three cups a day.
The link is said to be due to the hormones found in dairy milk. No links were found between milk alternatives and breast cancer.
