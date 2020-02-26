Study: Dairy milk increases women’s chances of breast cancer

New research suggests drinking dairy milk every day could lead to breast cancer in women.

(FOX NEWS) — New research links dairy milk to breast cancer in women.

Women who drink even a small amount of regular cow’s milk every day could face up to a 30 percent increased risk of breast cancer.

This, according to a new study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.

The experiment followed the eating habits of over 52,000 cancer-free women for just under eight years by the end of the study over 1,000 subjects had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Researchers claiming even one-fourth of a cup of milk per day adds to this risk increasing to almost 80 percent for women who drink two to three cups a day.

The link is said to be due to the hormones found in dairy milk. No links were found between milk alternatives and breast cancer.

