Study: Daily marijuana use may result in adverse fetal health

A new study from the University of Nevada- Las Vegas suggests daily marijuana use may result in adverse fetal health outcomes.

(NBC NEWS) — A new study is shedding light on the impact marijuana use may have on an unborn child.

Researchers looked at sonogram data from nearly 450 pregnant women who reported using marijuana on a daily basis.

They found an association with low birth weight, hypoglycemia, decreased oxygen levels, and delayed fetal growth.

The scientists say that in the most severe cases the delayed growth can even lead to stillbirth.

Recent studies have shown that marijuana use in pregnant women has doubled over the last 15 years.

