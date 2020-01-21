Study: Commonly used drugs could kill cancer cells

Study published Monday in "Nature Cancer" indicates that dozens of commonly-used drugs may kill some kinds of cancer cells.

(CNN) — A new study indicates that commonly-used drugs used for other conditions may be able to kill some kinds of cancer cells.

The study found that dozens of drugs used to treat diabetes, osteoarthritis in dogs, or alcohol dependence inhibited cancer cells in lab experiments.

Researchers examined the activity of more than 4,500 drugs across nearly 600 human cancer cell lines.

They found 49 non-cancer drugs that selectively killed cancer cells and another 103 compounds that work against cancer cells, but were less selective.

Since these findings were conducted in a lab and were on the cellular level, more research is needed to determine whether the drugs could actually treat cancer in humans.

The study was published Monday in the journal “Nature Cancer.”

