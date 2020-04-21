Study: Colorectal cancer screening guidelines

Colorectal cancer study finds more support for screening earlier than age 50 based on family history

(CNN) — A new study stresses the importance of getting screened early for colorectal cancer especially if you have a family history of the disease.

The study was published Monday in the journal Cancer.

According to the study, about one in four colorectal patients between ages 40 and 49 had family histories of the disease, and nearly all of them could have been diagnosed sooner if they started screenings earlier.

According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, colorectal cancer begins with small, noncancerous clump of cells, known as polyps, that form on the inside of the colon and turn cancerous over time.

Regular screening tests can help prevent the disease by identifying these polyps so they can be removed.

The US Preventive Services Task force recommends for those at average risk to start screening at age 50.

Some other groups, such as the American Cancer Society, recommend starting earlier – at age 45.

However, most groups agree that if you have a close relative with a history of colorectal polyps or colorectal cancer, then you should be tested sooner.

