Cases of melanoma are falling among young people in the United States, study says.

(CNN) — Skin cancer rates are sharply dropping among teens and millennials.

A new study says cases of melanoma in people younger than 30 dropped 23-percent in the US between 2006 and 2015.

Authors say the drop suggests efforts to encourage people to protect themselves from the sun are paying off.

Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the United States, and linked to more than 9,000 deaths a year.

For more information, check out the full study in the medical journal ‘JAMA Dermatology.’