Study: Can Apple Watches detect early signs of stroke

Johnson & Johnson is partnering with Apple to test and see if an iPhone app and an apple watch can lower stroke risks in people older than 65.

(FOX NEWS) — If you wear an Apple Watch, you may use it for messaging, calling, fitness tracking, and shopping.

Now, a new partnership wants to find out how it could help seniors cut down stroke risk.

Johnson and Johnson, the pharmaceutical and medical device company says it’s going to partner with Apple in a new study.

They want to know how early detection of Atrial Fibrilation, or “A-Fib”, in people 65 or over will impact their stroke risk.

An Apple heart study last year found the watch could accurately detect “A-Fib”, the most common type of irregular heartbeat.

Johnson and Johnson’s chief science officer says the company brings clinical study capability on a large scale to this age market.

The two companies hope to track 150,000 participants wearing the watch and using an iPhone app.

The study will involve long-term follow-ups over two years.

More from MyHighPlains.com: