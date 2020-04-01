(CNN) — According to a team of researchers led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, there’s a new blood test that can detect a wide range of cancers.
The test was able to find upwards of 50 types of cancer as well as the location within the body with a high degree of accuracy
The results were published online this week by the Annals of Oncology
The indication is that the test could be key in early detection of cancer which is often critical to successful treatment.
Dana-Farber has joined a multi-center clinical trial of the test.
The plan is to enroll roughly 6,200 participants in the study, which is called ‘Pathfinder.’
However, enrollment in the study is temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Study: Blood test can detect wide range of cancers
- Spotify launches app for kids
- Hasbro launches website to keep families busy
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 1, 2020
- NASA wants you to pick its all-time best Earth image