Study: Blood test can detect wide range of cancers

Study: New blood test can detect more than 50 types of cancer

(CNN) — According to a team of researchers led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, there’s a new blood test that can detect a wide range of cancers.

The test was able to find upwards of 50 types of cancer as well as the location within the body with a high degree of accuracy

The results were published online this week by the Annals of Oncology

The indication is that the test could be key in early detection of cancer which is often critical to successful treatment.

Dana-Farber has joined a multi-center clinical trial of the test.

The plan is to enroll roughly 6,200 participants in the study, which is called ‘Pathfinder.’

However, enrollment in the study is temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

