Study: Blood pressure treatment could slow brain damage

For Your Health

Intensive blood pressure control may slow age-related brain damage

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A study funded by the National Institutes of Health indicates that intensive blood-pressure control could slow the progression of age-related brain damage.

The nationwide study analyzed MRI brain scans of hundreds of people who took part in the NIH’s systolic blood pressure intervention trial.

It found a link between blood pressure and what are known as “white matter lesions,” which reflect a variety of changes deep inside the brain.

Researchers found that intensive blood pressure control was better at slowing the build-up of white matter lesions than standard high blood pressure treatment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss