Study: Biking to work is a dangerous option

(CNN) — Cycling to work can lead to better fitness and health, but it is still one of the riskier ways to commute.

A new study indicates bicyclists have a 45 percent greater risk of being injured in transit compared to other commuters.

The study from the BMJ Journal also reports the longer the commute cyclists had, the greater the risk of injury.

In an editorial, one Harvard researcher says it shows there’s an urgent need to improve safety for cyclists.

But the news was not all bad for those who bike to and from work.

On the positive side, cyclists showed a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease like heart attacks and stroke

They also had a lower risk of first cancer diagnosis and lower risk of death overall.

