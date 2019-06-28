Study: Being a morning person and breast cancer

A new British study suggests being a morning person may lower a woman's risk for developing breast cancer.

Being an ‘early bird’ may lower a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer.

British researchers analyzed data from over 400,000 women in two large data banks.

Those who considered themselves morning people were less likely to develop breast cancer compared to those who were night owls.

And those who slept longer than the recommended of seven to eight hour also had an increased risk.

But before you change your sleeping habit. Don’t!

The scientists say that sleep does not have as large of an impact as other known risks for breast cancer such as being overweight and alcohol consumption.

There was little evidence for an association between breast cancer and insomnia.