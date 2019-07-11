Study: Behavioral therapy to treat internet addiction

Behavioral therapy could work to treat internet addiction, study says

According to a small study released Wednesday – a type of short-term therapy could be an effective treatment for internet addiction.

Researchers found that 69.4-percent of men addicted to the internet entered remission if they received short-term cognitive behavioral therapy.

That’s compared to 23.9-percent of people who entered remission while being on a waitlist to receive therapy.

Researchers studied 143 men – it was published Wednesday in medical journal JAMA Psychiatry.

For this study, researchers used a definition of internet addiction, to include patients who were addicted to gaming, social networks, pornography, online surfing or general internet use.