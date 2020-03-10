Study: Babies with sleep problems may increase anxiety

New research suggests babies with severe sleep problems may have more childhood anxiety

(CNN) — New research suggests infants with very disturbed sleep patterns could be at greater risk for anxiety and emotional issues later in childhood.

The study found that compared with infants whose sleep patterns were settled.

Those with persistent and severe sleep difficulties were nearly three times as likely to have symptoms of emotional problems when they were four years old.

And by the time they were 10, they were more than twice as likely to meet the diagnostic criteria for an emotional disorder.

The study, in which Australian researchers tracked more than 1,500 first-time mothers and their babies, was published Monday in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood.

The lead researcher urged any parents worried about their child’s sleep pattern to speak to their family doctor.

