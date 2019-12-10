Study: Athletes have less brain “static”

Study finds elite athletes have less static in their brains than non-athletes.

(CNN) — Sports can apparently help quiet the background noise in your brain.

That’s from a study the journal– Sports Health– published Monday.

Researchers say the brain produces electricity that they can listen to for insight on brain health.

But just like there is good electric energy. There is also interfering energy.

They say that’s the static.

Researchers discovered elite athletes actually have less static in their brains than non-athletes.

Because of that, they believe those athletes can better process external sounds like a coach’s call or a teammate yelling plays.

Scientists eventually hope to use this information to assist athletes with concussions.

They want to be able to determine when an athlete is ready to return to play without further brain damage.

