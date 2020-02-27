Study: Are disinfectants effective on Coronavirus?

Can Lysol and Clorox products kill the Novel Coronavirus?

(CNN) — Many household disinfectants tout their ability to kill 99.9-percent of bacteria and viruses.

Lysol and Clorox even mention “Human Coronavirus” on the back of some of their containers.

So do these disinfectants really kill the Novel Coronavirus?

The US Environmental Protection Agency is weighing in:

The disinfectants are thought to be effective against the Novel Coronavirus but it has not been scientifically proven.

Right now, the risk of getting Novel Coronavirus in the US remains low but Tuesday, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official warned that the virus is expected to spread in the US.

To avoid catching any virus practice using good hygeine.

Wash your hands frequently, wipe down your work space, use a tissue when you sneeze or cough and keep your hands away from your face.

Also, don’t share water bottles and stay home if you aren’t feeling well.

