Study: Almonds are good for heart health

A new study says almonds might be linked to heart health.

(CNN) — If you want to take care of your heart, grab some almonds.

That’s according to researchers at Tufts University.

They advise eating one-and-a-half ounces of those nuts daily.

The almonds could possibly reduce CVD risk factors like high cholesterol and help lower blood lipid levels.

Better heart health can help ultimately lessen a person’s healthcare costs.

