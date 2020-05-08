Study: Almonds are good for heart health

(CNN) — If you want to take care of your heart, grab some almonds.
That’s according to researchers at Tufts University.
They advise eating one-and-a-half ounces of those nuts daily.
The almonds could possibly reduce CVD risk factors like high cholesterol and help lower blood lipid levels.
Better heart health can help ultimately lessen a person’s healthcare costs.
