Study: Alcoholics anonymous is the best way to stop drinking

A new study analyzing years of research finds the Alcoholics Anonymous group is one of the best programs to help someone stop abusing alcohol.

(FOX NEWS) — The world’s oldest support group for alcoholics still offers the most effective way to help people overcome the affliction.

Researchers analyzed 27 studies and found Alcoholics Anonymous was typically more effective than behavioral therapies when it came to helping people stay away from alcohol.

The scientists said this may be surprising since behavioral therapies are carried out by mental health professionals, while lay people run AA.

Alcoholics Anonymous was founded 85 years ago.

The study found AA gives people fellowship, which is vital to their recovery.

Plus, group members are all dealing with the same issues.

AA also offers its members a sponsor who can serve as a role model.

Taken together, all of this can play a big role in helping people beat alcoholism.

More from MyHighPlains.com: