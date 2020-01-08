Study: Alcohol-related deaths doubled in US

Study finds that alcohol-related deaths in the US doubled between 1999 and 2017

(CNN) — A new study finds that the number of Americans who died from alcohol-related problems more than doubled between 1999 and 2017.

Researchers with the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism looked at death certificate data.

They found that there were nearly 36,000 deaths related to alcohol in 1999.

By 2017, that number had grown to more than 72,000.

About half of these deaths were from liver disease, alcohol overdose, or alcohol mixed with other drugs.

Researchers found that men died at a higher rate than women, but the largest annual increase in deaths was among non-hispanic white women.

Rates of deaths also increased more for people between the ages of 55 and 64.

Researchers say that figure is likely an undercount because death certificates often don’t show what role alcohol plays in death.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research.

More from MyHighPlains.com: