Study: Air pollution ages lungs faster, ups COPD risk

Study: Air pollution ages your lungs faster and increases your risk of COPD

A new study finds air pollution does a lot more damage to our lungs than scientists previously realized.

Researchers used data from the UK BioBank.

The lung function of more than 300,000 people who were exposed to higher levels of air pollution long-term between 2006 and 2010 was tested.

Researchers found exposure to particle pollution ages lungs faster than normal and puts people at higher risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, particle pollution is the mix of solid and liquid droplets in the air– like dirt, dust, soot, or smoke.

It comes from coal and natural gas-fired plants, cars, agriculture, unpaved roads, and construction sites.

You can read more about the study in Monday’s European Respiratory Journal.