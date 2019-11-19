Studies say HPV vaccine is safe

Two studies confirm doses of Gardasil 9 vaccine safe in for preventing HPV related cancer

(FOX NEWS) — Two studies have confirmed the safety of the Gardasil-Nine vaccine for use in preventing HPV related cancers.

The HPV or Human Papilloma Virus is a sexually transmitted virus which can lead to certain forms of cancer.

The studies on the safety of the vaccination was published in the journal Pediatrics on Monday.

Routine use of Gardasil-Nine vaccine could prevent about 90 percent of cancers related to HPV.

The CDC recommends the HPV vaccine for males and females between the ages of nine and 26.