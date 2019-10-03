Student mental health days

Students in one Virginia are now allowed to take an excused day off from school as a "mental health day."

The Montgomery County School Board voted unanimously to allow students to take a “mental health day” off.

It was a student-led initiative that started after a teacher left his job after he shared mental health concerns.

Montgomery County may be the first district in Virginia to do this.

Virginia districts are able to add mental health reasons to the list of excused absences, but it’s not clear if others have done so.

Areas in Oregon and Utah have made similar changes and the state of new york is considering the move.

Students admit there will be some who will take advantage of the policy. But even if an absence is excused, tests and assignments still have to be completed in a timely manner.